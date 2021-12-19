Triexplorer Is a Dream Pocket-Size, Tri-Hull Superyacht Explorer

Now that we’ve established that better doesn’t have to mean bigger, meet Triexplorer. As the name indicates, Triexplorer is a trimaran explorer with superyacht features, a pocket-size vessel with far-reaching capabilities and outstanding amenities. Even for the hypothetical owner who has money to burn, this is an extremely appealing all-in-one-type of proposition.
True to the adage of “the rich keep getting richer,” the wealth of the world’s one-percenters has expanded in recent years. What previously qualified as a millionaire’s toy has changed accordingly, so, where millionaires once bought superyachts, today, they want something better. This means a superyacht explorer, a vessel that offers superyacht amenities with explorer capabilities, thus lending itself perfect for extended, far-reaching cruises to remote locations.
Put it simply, the superyacht explorer is as fancy as a super- or even a megayacht, but far more badass in terms of how far it can sail, how much gear it can carry, and the size of the crew. True, it’s also more expensive to build and even more expensive to maintain, but we’re talking about a niche market where money is not an issue.
Triexplorer is a multi-hull – a trimaran to be more exact – based on the studio’s established trimaran design. The bow is sharp, perfect to slice through rough waters or even thinner layers of ice, while the tri-hull helps with stability and maximizing interior space. A hybrid propulsion system, including a diesel engine, solar panels, wind generators and a battery pack, would offer an estimated range of 6,000 nautical miles, improve fuel efficiency, and considerably reduce operating costs. It would also guarantee exploring remote locations with minimal impact on the environment.
The importance of that latter aspect can’t be stressed enough, and more designers and shipyards have started paying attention to it. After all, what good is an explorer if it goes exploring while leaving a trace of destruction behind?
MP Design says that Triexplorer is an 80-meter (262-foot) “vessel sensation in a 56-meter [184-foot] aluminum vessel,” because it packs outstanding amenities you’d normally find on a much larger yacht. This is possible thanks to the tri-hull, which offers an interior volume of 1,330 GT, more than enough for a pampered life at sea. The hull and superstructure are aluminum.
just as spectacular, if smaller.
Other amenities include multiple saloons and lounge areas, both indoors and outdoors, a fully-equipped gym, a library, a cinema and a sauna, as well as the generously-sized beach club that can also be used to launch exploring gear. Speaking of which, Triexplorer has plenty of it: the studio says it would have space for a couple of submersibles, as well as a couple of tenders and other water toys and gear, a helipad and a dedicated hangar to store the aircraft in.
Triexplorer would reach top speeds of 20 knots and cruise at 15 knots, have a 6,000-nautical-mile range and, optionally, could be build to DP-2 class standards, which would imply redundancies allowing it to remain active even after a partial system failure.
