autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 
Triexplorer Is a Dream Pocket-Size, Tri-Hull Superyacht Explorer
Contrary to popular belief, bigger isn’t always better. Even with the world’s richest and flashiest people, a small dose of downsizing can be desirable. Here’s a superyacht concept that shows how this could happen.

Triexplorer Is a Dream Pocket-Size, Tri-Hull Superyacht Explorer

Home > News > Coverstory
19 Dec 2021, 05:58 UTC ·
The Triexplorer concept proposes a tri-hull superyacht explorer with a smaller footprint but the same luxury amenitiesThe Triexplorer concept proposes a tri-hull superyacht explorer with a smaller footprint but the same luxury amenitiesThe Triexplorer concept proposes a tri-hull superyacht explorer with a smaller footprint but the same luxury amenitiesFuture is a superyacht explorer concept with hybrid propulsion and the most elegant exterior designFuture is a superyacht explorer concept with hybrid propulsion and the most elegant exterior designFuture is a superyacht explorer concept with hybrid propulsion and the most elegant exterior designLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hullLontano is a superyacht explorer concept that upgrades the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping hull
Now that we’ve established that better doesn’t have to mean bigger, meet Triexplorer. As the name indicates, Triexplorer is a trimaran explorer with superyacht features, a pocket-size vessel with far-reaching capabilities and outstanding amenities. Even for the hypothetical owner who has money to burn, this is an extremely appealing all-in-one-type of proposition.

True to the adage of “the rich keep getting richer,” the wealth of the world’s one-percenters has expanded in recent years. What previously qualified as a millionaire’s toy has changed accordingly, so, where millionaires once bought superyachts, today, they want something better. This means a superyacht explorer, a vessel that offers superyacht amenities with explorer capabilities, thus lending itself perfect for extended, far-reaching cruises to remote locations.

Put it simply, the superyacht explorer is as fancy as a super- or even a megayacht, but far more badass in terms of how far it can sail, how much gear it can carry, and the size of the crew. True, it’s also more expensive to build and even more expensive to maintain, but we’re talking about a niche market where money is not an issue.

Triexplorer exists only in concept form, for the time being. It was presented by Barcelona-based studio Marcelo Penna Yacht Design (MP Design) this summer, and stands out from the rest of other superyacht explorers, whether real or conceptualized, by the fact that it’s able to pack considerable amenities in a more compact footprint. It also has green credentials, and that should make it even more appealing to that hypothetical millionaire.

Triexplorer is a multi-hull – a trimaran to be more exact – based on the studio’s established trimaran design. The bow is sharp, perfect to slice through rough waters or even thinner layers of ice, while the tri-hull helps with stability and maximizing interior space. A hybrid propulsion system, including a diesel engine, solar panels, wind generators and a battery pack, would offer an estimated range of 6,000 nautical miles, improve fuel efficiency, and considerably reduce operating costs. It would also guarantee exploring remote locations with minimal impact on the environment.

The importance of that latter aspect can’t be stressed enough, and more designers and shipyards have started paying attention to it. After all, what good is an explorer if it goes exploring while leaving a trace of destruction behind?

MP Design says that Triexplorer is an 80-meter (262-foot) “vessel sensation in a 56-meter [184-foot] aluminum vessel,” because it packs outstanding amenities you’d normally find on a much larger yacht. This is possible thanks to the tri-hull, which offers an interior volume of 1,330 GT, more than enough for a pampered life at sea. The hull and superstructure are aluminum.

With accommodation for 12 guests and 20 crew, Triexplorer features an owner suite of 646 square meters (6,953 square feet) that has anything from a private terrace to its own observatory lounge area, office, his-and-hers bathrooms, and a striking, suspended, glass-bottom pool with views over the beach club and the nearby dive center. Details on the other guest suites were never made public, but you can imagine they’re just as spectacular, if smaller.

Other amenities include multiple saloons and lounge areas, both indoors and outdoors, a fully-equipped gym, a library, a cinema and a sauna, as well as the generously-sized beach club that can also be used to launch exploring gear. Speaking of which, Triexplorer has plenty of it: the studio says it would have space for a couple of submersibles, as well as a couple of tenders and other water toys and gear, a helipad and a dedicated hangar to store the aircraft in.

Triexplorer would reach top speeds of 20 knots and cruise at 15 knots, have a 6,000-nautical-mile range and, optionally, could be build to DP-2 class standards, which would imply redundancies allowing it to remain active even after a partial system failure.

Editor's note:

For comparison purposes, the gallery also includes photos of a larger superyacht explorer, the recently-introduced Future concept by Alpha Marine.
Triexplorer Marcelo Penna Yacht Design trimaran superyacht explorer concept yacht luxury WEEKEND Celebration Month 21
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories