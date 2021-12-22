German Billionaire’s Stunning Superyacht Comes With Its Own Brabus Luxury Speedboat

Few modern billionaires are so attached to their superyachts, no matter how luxurious they may be, that they hold on to them for decades. Consumerism has changed everything, so even yachts that were custom-built and fitted with incredible amenities get sold in just a few years and replaced by a shinier new toy.
Samurai is a perfectly-suited name for this majestic, elegant vessel. With a towering silhouette and an impressive length, at 197 feet (60.3 meters), Samurai claims to have a revolutionary hull that gives it “unprecedented efficiency.” Powered by twin MTU 16v 4000 M73L, it can reach a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph), and withstand long transatlantic journeys, with its cruising range of over 5,000 miles (8,000 km).
Co-CEO and the biggest shareholder of a huge media company (Stroeer SE), German billionaire Udo Mueller certainly appreciates the finer things in life because the Samurai flaunts one of the most stylish interiors ever seen on a yacht this size. Built by the renowned Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts, this floating mansion reveals a truly exotic, Asian-inspired décor, the creation of Redman Whitely Dixon. It even won the Showboats Design Award in 2017.
Some of this ship’s most impressive features are its generous sundeck with an oversized jacuzzi pool, flanked by sumptuous sofas, and the massive beach club with a large fold-down swim platform. This is where any of the 12 guests can enjoy exercising at water level in the gym that features glass panels to create a climate-controlled environment. The generous owner’s room, with an en-suite shower room and a separate seating area, was designed with a unique skylight that allows plenty of natural light.
In addition to its tenders and water toys, the Samurai comes with a “faithful assistant,” a chase boat that most people would see as a full-blown luxury vessel. The 41-foot (12.5 meters) Brabus Axopar is a real arrow on water, cutting through the waves at 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph). Its guests can also enjoy a wet bar and a barbecue during the ride.
With such impressive toys and a gorgeous look, it’s not surprising that the Samurai has a whopping charter rate of over $400,000 per week. But, despite its qualities, the German billionaire sold it in less than three months on the market. Samurai’s last known asking price is not surprising either – no less than $41.6 million (€36.9 million).
Co-CEO and the biggest shareholder of a huge media company (Stroeer SE), German billionaire Udo Mueller certainly appreciates the finer things in life because the Samurai flaunts one of the most stylish interiors ever seen on a yacht this size. Built by the renowned Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts, this floating mansion reveals a truly exotic, Asian-inspired décor, the creation of Redman Whitely Dixon. It even won the Showboats Design Award in 2017.
Some of this ship’s most impressive features are its generous sundeck with an oversized jacuzzi pool, flanked by sumptuous sofas, and the massive beach club with a large fold-down swim platform. This is where any of the 12 guests can enjoy exercising at water level in the gym that features glass panels to create a climate-controlled environment. The generous owner’s room, with an en-suite shower room and a separate seating area, was designed with a unique skylight that allows plenty of natural light.
In addition to its tenders and water toys, the Samurai comes with a “faithful assistant,” a chase boat that most people would see as a full-blown luxury vessel. The 41-foot (12.5 meters) Brabus Axopar is a real arrow on water, cutting through the waves at 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph). Its guests can also enjoy a wet bar and a barbecue during the ride.
With such impressive toys and a gorgeous look, it’s not surprising that the Samurai has a whopping charter rate of over $400,000 per week. But, despite its qualities, the German billionaire sold it in less than three months on the market. Samurai’s last known asking price is not surprising either – no less than $41.6 million (€36.9 million).