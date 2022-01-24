One Lucky Soul Receives Late Christmas Present Shaped Like a Stunning Superyacht

Folks, superyachts aren't just something to look at; they're a statement of success. Boat International recently announced the launch of yet another superyacht for this year, and I might add ahead of schedule.
It's called Lady Fleur and it's a superyacht based on Holterman Shipyard's X-105 design from their X-Treme brand. If the name Holterman Shipyard is new to your ears, not a problem, but note that this crew has been producing "high-end" boats and yachts for over 50 years now. Just we're on the same page, the manufacturer's website states that they build ships no smaller than at least 15 m (49.2 ft). Sounds like a "go big or go home" kind of attitude.
While Holterman is the builder for the ship, the exterior design is handled by Bernd Weel Design, the interior is from the minds at Trimm Design, and the naval architecture of the X-Treme 105 is the result of a collaboration between Diana Yacht Design and Holterman.
Now, because the newly launched vessel is a private and custom project, images regarding the interior haven't been revealed. However, the teams involved in the project do exhibit some renderings regarding interior ideology.
Overall, this ship is 32.85 m (107.8 ft) long, features a beam of 7.84 m 25.7 ft), and a draft of just 1.85 m (6.1 ft). Entering shallows and lagoons shouldn't be an issue for this ship.
By using two Volvo D16MH engines with a total of 1102 hp, the 105 can cruise at speeds of 10 knots (11.5 mph) and reach a top speed of 15 knots (17.3 mph). A range of 2,400 nautical miles (2,761 miles) is the limit owners will enjoy.
What makes the 105 so dang special are a couple of features bound at the ship's rear. Looking at the images in the gallery, you can clearly see a swimming pool. Well, this pool features an adjustable bottom, and if not in use, can be used as a garage for a 10 m (32.8 ft) RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) or tender.
the ship to create two separate lateral hulls or mini-dock where to park your RIB. Having a hard time figuring out what the heck I'm talking about? all is explained in the galley.
Towards the center of the ship, two more hull segments unfold to create a platform for direct access to local waters. It also looks as though this area offers access to an interior garage suitable for things like jet skis and other toys.
The rest of the vessel is lavishly adorned with wooden flooring to take care of wet feet, endless lounging beds and seating and is prepared for one heck of an alfresco dining experience. Large outdoor deck space is easily modified for several activities to liberate your joy for living.
Speaking of quality, the hull is completed from steel and crowned with an aluminum superstructure, enough to create room for the spaces mentioned above and activities.
Now, I'm sure that the owners of the newly-launched Lady Fleur have designed an interior on a level that isn't fit for our mortal eyes. But be sure that it could feature things like a private spa, entertainment rooms, maybe even some NSFW activities unfurling; we all know how things go down on superyachts.
So far, no news how much gold had to be melted to pay for this beast, but you can bet it's well into the tens of millions of dollars range. Sounds like the owner is one lucky soul.
