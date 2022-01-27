Polish Billionaire’s Megayacht Is a Dazzling Masterpiece, With Three Pools and Two Cinemas

No matter where they live in the world, all billionaires have certain things in common, and one of them is the passion for exclusive, stunning luxury toys, including superyachts. The Phoenix II truly is a floating masterpiece, incredibly sumptuous, and worthy of someone who was known as Poland’s richest man.
Jan Kulczyk was one of Europe’s most famous billionaires, and the wealthiest man in Poland, according to Forbes. One of his companies was the official Volkswagen and Audi dealer in the country, in the early 2000s. After his passing, in 2015, his son Sebastian, a billionaire himself, apparently also inherited his late father’s megayacht, the stunning Phoenix II.
Built by the renown Lurssen, this giant 295-footer (90 meters) immediately turns heads with its dark hull, sharp lines, and the distinctive symbol shaped like a Phoenix bird. Its interior was handled by another world-famous designer, the British Andre Winch, and it shows. Inspired by the 1930’s era, this Art Deco masterpiece boasts black, lacquered furniture, gold finishes, and massive chandeliers.
No less than 328 feet (100 meters) of polished stainless steel handrails complete its sleek exterior design. This enormous floating palace has enough room for a total of three pools, one of which is a master’s suite private jacuzzi. There are also two cinema rooms, one inside, and one for outdoor enjoyment. In addition to the mandatory luxury spa, gym, and beauty salon, there’s also a winter garden area, with retractable glass panels, where guests can dine in any weather.
Up to 12 guests can indulge in Phoenix II’s lavish offerings, accommodates in seven elegant suites. For a megayacht of this level, a jaw-dropping crew of 28 is suitable. Additional features such as a grand piano in the main salon, or underwater lights for a gorgeous atmosphere at night, are just extra perks.
Although over a decade-old, the Phoenix II continues to be one of the most impressive megayachts out there. Those who want to know what it’s like on board a billionaire’s dreamboat, have access to it, for only $1 million per week, according to Yacht Charter Fleet. That’s right, this Art Deco masterpiece is also one of the world’s most expensive charter yachts, for good reasons.
