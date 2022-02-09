Paris Hilton Poses With Her Bentley Continental GT, "Get in the Car, Bestie"

Although you might not expect Paris Hilton to keep a car around for longer than a couple of years, it looks like she’s loyal to her Bentley Continental GT she’s had for over a decade. This time though, she only used it as a background for her latest photo shoot.
There’s nothing that screams more 2000s than Paris Hilton and her love for pink. The socialite has created her own trademark with this color, and there’s no one who could embody the Barbie theme better than she does.
In her most recent photo shoot posted on social media, Paris used her custom pink Bentley Continental GT as background. She posed next to her luxurious vehicle and captioned the set: “Get in the car, bestie. Time to slay the week!”
Her Monday motivation post shows that she couldn’t like her car more, although she’s had it for over a decade. The star got the Bentley Continental GT as a Christmas present for herself in the late 2000s and reportedly paid around $220,000 for it. And it’s definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. Naturally, a lot of people seemed appalled at the idea of a pink Bentley. But Paris Hilton couldn’t care less.
To change the standard looks of the Continental GT, she worked with the remodeling firm West Coast Customs, famous for customizing cars for the MTV show Pimp My Ride. They introduced the result at the 2012 SEMA show, and it couldn’t have been more on-brand for Hilton. She loved it so much that she still owns and drives it a decade later.
Paris Hilton previously showed off her vehicle in the May issue of Tatler magazine in 2021, which has her on the cover. She also had it in a birthday video for her husband, Carter Reum, a few days ago, where she pops out of a pink "cake" made of pink boxes between her Bentley and her BMW i8.
The socialite didn’t specifically mention it’s the same Bentley, but, taking into account that it has the same wheels and color, it’s hard to imagine she got another that looks the same.
