Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Gets Speeding Ticket While Enjoying His Ferrari 488 Spider

With a big passion for supercars, one might understand that Tom Felton would want to push the pedal to the metal when he’s behind the wheel of his Ferrari 488 Spider. But that got him a speeding ticket. He wasn't driving Ferrari-fast, but faster than he should’ve.
Tom Felton grew to fame thanks to his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. He went on to star in several films like the Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and a series of indie films, and also appeared in a season of The CW’s The Flash.
But it’s his connection to the popular film franchise Harry Potter that helped the Brit score a net worth of approximately $20 million. Although he acts very down-to-Earth on social media, Tom Felton has a passion for supercars.
But on January 19, the Evening Standard reported the 34-year old actor broke the speed limit last summer, when driving on the M4 in Brentford, UK, doing 46 mph (74 kph) in a 40-mph (64 mph) zone while behind the wheel of his red Ferrari 488 Spider at 12:46 am last summer, on June 25.
The publication added the actor confirmed he was the driver at the time of the incident. He reportedly did not enter a plea and did not offer any mitigation following the violation. He received three points on his license, a £220 ($300) fine, and £124 ($169) in court costs and fees at a behind-closed-doors sentencing hearing on January 5. A speed camera image was included in the evidence.
Powered by a 3.9-liter V8 engine, and, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, the Ferrari 488 Spider delivers 661 horsepower (670 ps) at 8,000 revs, and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. With these figures, it’s naturally quite fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
While the 488 Spider also comes with an exotic exterior and has the figures that make it a thrill to drive, we might understand why Felton would feel the need for speed. But given his speeding ticket, he’ll probably be more careful in the future.
