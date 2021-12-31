Maluma Displays Interior of His Ferrari 488 Spider, Has the Cutest Passenger, His Dog

One could just feel that Maluma, singer and aspiring actor, loves to ride in style. And he does. Now, he gives us a glimpse of the creamy interior of his Ferrari 488 Spider. The cutest passenger, his Doberman, Buda, joins him.
Columbian singer Maluma is enjoying some of the best times of his life. And, next year, he will also be making his acting debut next to Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com Marry Me, which is slated for release on Valentine’s Day. Add a world tour to the mix, and you can understand how he reached a $12 million net worth as of 2021.
In his collection, you can find a Ferrari 488 Spider, which has seen two different colors over the years. He is also the proud owner of a Brabus 800 based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a Porsche 718, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. He also owns several motorcycles, a Can-Am, and a black Gulfstream G450.
His recent Instagram Stories included a short video of the cutest passenger: his Doberman dog, named Buda. The dog sat patiently on the creamy-colored leather seats, as Maluma revealed the interior of his red-painted supercar. It looks like the Columbian singer bought it red at the beginning of 2020, and, by the end of the year, the car sported a satin black wrap. Now it seems like it’s back to its original color. Either that, or Maluma owns two Ferrari 488 Spider examples with the same wheels, but that is quite unlikely. You can check out both colors in our gallery.
The 488 Spider was discontinued in 2019 to give way to the Ferrari F8 Tributo. It comes with a 3.9-liter V8 engine under the hood, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, puts out 661 horsepower (670 ps) and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The supercar has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) of only 3 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 202 mph (325 kph).
One could guess why Maluma gets quite a thrill when driving it.
