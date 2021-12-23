Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Flexes His Lamborghini Aventador, It’s a Grey Beauty

With a new Harry Potter reunion in the works for the 20th anniversary since the first film came out, Tom Felton is celebrating by showing his vehicles on social media. This time, the spotlight is on a Lamborghini Aventador.
Tom Felton is known to be very close to his fans, posting often on social media and giving glimpses of a life that seems to be normal. But the British actor, who grew up filming for the Harry Potter franchise where he played Draco Malfoy, is far from your average Joe. He has an estimated net worth of $20 million, and he has a particular liking for supercars.
Just recently, Felton shared a photo of his black Lamborghini Urus parked at Warner Bros Studio outside London, UK, where he attended the filming for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max.
Now, he’s flexing another model from the Italian brand on the streets of the UK, but this time, it's an Aventador which seems to be sporting the Grigio Estoque color paint, despite the obvious filters the image has.
Lighter and faster than the Urus, the Aventador S was introduced in 2017, and it’s a force to be reckoned with. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, the Aventador S features a standard seven-speed ISR transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The V12 delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm and a maxim torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. Taking into account all these figures, the supercar is very fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
The British actor seems to have a particular liking for the Raging Bull, because his social media displays more models from the Italian brand. He shared a video of himself playing the ukulele in a white Huracan Evo Spyder, as you can see attached below.
Just recently, Felton shared a photo of his black Lamborghini Urus parked at Warner Bros Studio outside London, UK, where he attended the filming for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max.
Now, he’s flexing another model from the Italian brand on the streets of the UK, but this time, it's an Aventador which seems to be sporting the Grigio Estoque color paint, despite the obvious filters the image has.
Lighter and faster than the Urus, the Aventador S was introduced in 2017, and it’s a force to be reckoned with. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, the Aventador S features a standard seven-speed ISR transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The V12 delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm and a maxim torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. Taking into account all these figures, the supercar is very fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
The British actor seems to have a particular liking for the Raging Bull, because his social media displays more models from the Italian brand. He shared a video of himself playing the ukulele in a white Huracan Evo Spyder, as you can see attached below.