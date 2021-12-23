Striking Red OutCross E-Bike Has the Looks and Fat Tires to Take You Anywhere You Want

With tough, four-inch fat tires, a striking candy red color, and a potent hub motor with 1000W of peak power, the GEN3 OutCross e-bike is well equipped to handle both your on and off-road adventures. But most importantly, it comes with the right looks, making it a really desirable two-wheeler.
The OutCross is neither the best nor the worst when it comes to features and performance, but it looks so darn good that is guaranteed to turn heads when you’re taking it for a spin. Manufactured by Washington-based company GEN3, this electric bike is decently priced, attractive in design, and packs some really nice features.
Its most notable features are the 26” x 4” fat tires that GEN3 claims will allow you to use the bike year-round, as they are tough enough to tackle anything from sand to snow, providing traction across any type of terrain.
At 65 lb (almost 30 kg), this isn’t by any means a light vehicle, although the 6061 aluminum frame does help in lowering the weight a bit. As for its maximum payload capacity, the OutCross can handle a maximum rider weight of 280 lb (127 kg).
GEN3 equipped the bike with a 500W rated Bafang rear hub motor with a peak power of 1000W and 80 Nm of torque. The manufacturer doesn’t offer any information on the OutCross's top speed, but it does tell us that it's a Class II e-bike.
You’ve also got a 5-level pedal-assist system, a 7-speed Shimano shifter, and a 500Wh in-frame battery (48V 10.4 Ah) that claims a range of approximately 35 miles (56 km) on a charge. Of course, this is just an estimate, as the numbers can vary depending on the level of pedal-assist or throttle you use, on the rider’s weight, how hilly the terrain is, and so on. Six hours are required to fully recharge the battery.
The OutCross comes with an integrated front headlight and a backlit LCD that is password-protected for security reasons.
At $1,700, the OutCross is a good value for money, offering an awesomely-looking bike that will make your riding buddies jealous. You can order the e-bike on GEN3’s website.
Its most notable features are the 26” x 4” fat tires that GEN3 claims will allow you to use the bike year-round, as they are tough enough to tackle anything from sand to snow, providing traction across any type of terrain.
At 65 lb (almost 30 kg), this isn’t by any means a light vehicle, although the 6061 aluminum frame does help in lowering the weight a bit. As for its maximum payload capacity, the OutCross can handle a maximum rider weight of 280 lb (127 kg).
GEN3 equipped the bike with a 500W rated Bafang rear hub motor with a peak power of 1000W and 80 Nm of torque. The manufacturer doesn’t offer any information on the OutCross's top speed, but it does tell us that it's a Class II e-bike.
You’ve also got a 5-level pedal-assist system, a 7-speed Shimano shifter, and a 500Wh in-frame battery (48V 10.4 Ah) that claims a range of approximately 35 miles (56 km) on a charge. Of course, this is just an estimate, as the numbers can vary depending on the level of pedal-assist or throttle you use, on the rider’s weight, how hilly the terrain is, and so on. Six hours are required to fully recharge the battery.
The OutCross comes with an integrated front headlight and a backlit LCD that is password-protected for security reasons.
At $1,700, the OutCross is a good value for money, offering an awesomely-looking bike that will make your riding buddies jealous. You can order the e-bike on GEN3’s website.