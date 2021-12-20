Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied for the First Time, Comes With Hybrid V12

It has been a decade since Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador, which was the replacement of the aging Murcielago. The latter had been introduced ten years earlier, in 2001. At the end of 2021, we have the first spy shots of the Aventador's replacement.
While we do not know the name of the production model that will stem from this prototype, we do know that the development has passed the phase of a mule based on the Aventador. The prototype that you can see in the photo gallery is covered in camouflage, but we can still spot a few key details.
The first difference, when compared to an Aventador, is the door line, which is different from what we find on any Aventador. Moreover, the rear exhaust has a distinctive configuration, and the latter is also new for the SantÁgata Bolognese marque.
Keen eyes will also notice a set of newly designed side-view mirrors, as well as a braking system that is different from the one found on the Aventador.
We already know that the successor of the Aventador will continue to have a V12 engine, but the unit will be in a new configuration, which will be hybrid. While details are not clear, the top-of-the-line model in the Lamborghini range will have a new generation of drivetrain, complete with a dedicated battery.
The prototype that can be seen in the photo gallery was spotted near Lamborghini's factory in Italy, and it is being closely guarded to prevent curious people from snapping pictures of it.
However, if this was just a mule based on the existing Aventador, it would not have had such a thick layer of camouflage, and the roof of the mid-engined model would not have required camouflage and a set of covers for the front windows.
The engineers on the testing team use those covers if they have to stop on the side of the road, and they need to conceal the interior of the prototype. It will be a while before the prototype will reach that phase of its development, but the production model is set to reach Lamborghini showrooms in 2023.
