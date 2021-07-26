Fresh Details of Lamborghini Aventador Successor Revealed

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be the last non-hybridized V12 production car from SantÁgata. This is a known fact since the first week of July, and it was inevitable. But what is next for Lamborghini? Well, Stephan Winkelmann revealed some of the company's plans in an interview.
Lamborghini's Aventador will be followed in 2023 by a model that will keep its 12-cylinder engine but will have a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Another electrified model will join it in the line-up, and more are to follow, sooner than later. Before 2023 though, in 2021, Lamborghini is set to launch another car with a V12 engine, and it will also have a supercapacitor, just like the Sian.
However, the Aventador's successor will not feature supercapacitors, as Lamborghini considers the technology a bridge between today and tomorrow. The technology is not sufficient to achieve the company's emissions-reduction goals. Therefore, hybridization is the only way for Lamborghini's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by up to 50% by 2025. The said hybridization will start in 2023, and will continue through 2024, until the entire line-up gets a battery and a plug port.
Lamborghini will have to make tough decisions regarding the parts that will be implemented on the Aventador successor's plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The company is part of the Volkswagen Group, so it has a parts bin to choose from, but it also must not stray too far from its DNA. Customers are already promised a better power-to-weight ratio than the ongoing model, which should be a good sign of things to come.
The successor of the Aventador is set to be based on its good points, but Stephan Winkelmann declined to elaborate for Autocar's interview on the matter. The company's CEO is very fond of the car, as he was on board when development started, back in 2007, and watched the Aventador grow into the marvelous beast it is today.
Mr. Winkelmann also noted that the Aventador outsold all the previous V12 Lamborghinis put altogether before it, which is not a small feat, as the company has been making V12s since 1963. We would like to note that, back then, Giotto Bizzarini, Gian Paolo Dallara, and Ferruccio Lamborghini were the ones in charge of development decisions for the Italian brand.
