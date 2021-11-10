This 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Costs $875K and It's Easy To Understand Why

Some believe that the Aventador SVJ LP770-4 Roadster is the best Lamborghini ever made. From our perspective, that’s somewhat of a relative fact. What’s true is that you most certainly won’t find too many other exotics that are as desirable as the SVJ, especially at this price.
What’s more important than price here is availability. Lamborghini isn’t planning on producing more than 800 units of the SVJ Roadster, so getting your hands on one is slightly more difficult than walking into your nearest Toyota dealership and driving off with a Camry.
This being a limited-edition exotic might explain why somebody could ask for way over sticker on one. This Pearl White 2020 example is the perfect, well, example. It probably cost somewhere in the vicinity of $600,000 to purchase (given the spec), and now it’s for sale through Fusion Motor for a staggering $874,950.
When it was first announced, the SVJ Roadster had a starting MSRP of $573,966. It was easily the most expensive Aventador ever made. This one also comes with carbon fiber hood vents, engine vents, front inserts, a carbon rear diffuser and a carbon wing. The interior meanwhile is predominantly black (Alcantara), featuring Rose Gold trim and more carbon fiber throughout.
The only downside is that it has 2,300 miles (3,700 km) on the clock. It’s not a lot, it’s just not “delivery miles”, as they say.
In terms of performance, this Italian thoroughbred is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, generating a maximum output of 759 hp (770 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. It needs around 2.8 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a stop, while 124 mph (200 kph) can be reached in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed? A solid 219 mph (352 kph).
Sounds pretty amazing, right? That’s because it is. The only thing we’re not particularly convinced about is this car being worth nearly $900k. If you really care about statistics, the Ferrari SF90 Spider would make for a much cheaper purchase and it’s quicker off the mark than the SVJ.
