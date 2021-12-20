Lamborghini Aventador Replica Has an Unlikely Donor Car, Hilarious Name

Sometimes people dtransform their dreams into reality, as shown by this guy that has turned a Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Aventador. It might be a tad too slow for our tastes, but the car is sure to attract attention.
Supercar replicas are not something unusual, although the final result is never as good or as cool as the original. We assume they’re here to make up for the fact that few people can afford an actual supercar. Sometimes it’s an ingenuity test for those who embark on such a journey. It also shows a willingness to compromise, all in the name of showing off. Perhaps this explains why India is a prolific supercar-replica market.
Appearing to come straight from the famous Chop Shop TV series, the Lamborghini Aventador replica in the video below started life on Earth as a humble Honda Civic. It was only Madhya Pradesh’s ambition that elevated it to near-supercar fame, even if only in his home country India. The owner of the YouTube channel Magneto 11 is not at his first such job, but he dedicated special attention to this project, as one dearest to his heart.
Pradesh and his team took a perfectly fine eighth-generation Honda Civic and stripped it to the bone. Later he used some flimsy metal bars for the new body frame and covered everything in fiberglass panels. While the result looks impressive, it goes without saying that the crash-worthiness of the donor car was severely compromised. It seems this is the last thing on Pradesh’s mind, though.
The hilariously named “Silver Shark” Lamborghini replica shows painstaking attention to detail, we give Pradesh credit for that. It features projector headlights with daylight running lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, hydraulic scissors doors, and a jaw-dropping retractable roof that is power-operated. Inside, we see new seats that look a lot like those on the original supercar, as well as a steering wheel and door panels to match.
With the Civic’s 1.8-liter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine under the hood, don’t expect this beauty to set any lap records. Perhaps phase two of this project should cover slapping a turbo on top of the engine to make it more in line with the looks of the car.
