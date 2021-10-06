Sus-Looking Imposter Lambo-Countach Should Never Play Among Us

The car enthusiast zeitgeist has a love and hate relationship with replica kit cars. Some are marvelous re-creations of iconic classic cars. Others make it blatantly obvious that what’s being passed off as an Italian supercar is actually a Toyota MR2 with some major plastic surgery.
The replica Lamborghini Countach you see now is in a peculiar position somewhere in the middle of that range. At first glance, it does at least have all the proportions we’ve come to adore in the real Countach.
It’s only when you scan the car with your eyes for a hot second that you start to pick up on little details that don’t look quite right. The finish on the metalwork looks plasticky and cheap. That’s because it most certainly is not metal. While not directly states in the anonymous Classic Autotrader ad, it looks to be a classic case of a fiberglass body over a frame from an existing car.
Interestingly, the listing states items like the windshield, windshield wiper, wheels, tires, and spoiler are, in fact, genuine OEM Countach parts. Why they were not allowed to just be attached to the car it was intended for is a mystery. One can only assume any genuine Lamborghini part can be parted with if someone has enough money.
Under the rear hatch doesn’t sit the famous Lamborghini V12, but a 4.3 V6 engine from the GMC Typhoon SUV and Syclone pickup truck. The engine is built with Brodix heads and aluminum racing components and is paired with a five-speed manual Porsche 915 Transmission.
With only 1,600 miles logged since brand new, this replica Countach is on offer for $57,500 before taxes and fees. That’s a small fraction of the quarter to half a million dollars a genuine mint condition Countach would sell for.
We can only suppose you’d be less afraid to take the imposter car out on the track. It’s not like it would be a big tragedy if it got a small scratch somewhere. It’s probably only fiberglass, after all.
