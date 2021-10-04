Video: One-Off 2021 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Brings Its Funk to Villa d’Este

5 The Countach Story: From Its Humble Beginnings to Reshaping Lamborghini

Lamborghini has a brand new Countach in its stable, and we’re not talking about the LPI 800-4 , but the LP 500 that the Raging Bull built from scratch over the last four years at the request of a rich collector. 21 photos



We’ve already covered it in a story right before the weekend, yet this time you are about to see it on video. And it’s not an official clip, shot using lots of CGI and sprinkled with background music, but one taken as the classic supercar was being driven at slow pace during the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where it made its world premiere.The automaker refrained from saying how much it cost, but it was definitely a multi-million-dollar affair. That is nonetheless breathtaking, but then again, this is a jaw-dropping machine, unlike anything else, as it sports bespoke everything, from the chassis to the hand-beaten panels finished in the same shade as its iconic predecessor, Giallo Fly Special.And where they could not find the right parts for the bespoke supercar, they fabricated them using original techniques. Heck, even the Pirelli tires look like the ones equipping the LP 500 ‘Idea Car’ that greeted the audience at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, and was eventually sacrificed in crash tests, around three years later, playing its part in creating the Miura’s successor.At this point, we can only hope that the deep-pocketed collector who commissioned it won’t keep it away from the road, because it is simply too cool to hide in a climate-controlled garage for years to come. Nevertheless, since this is a one-off exotic, that is likely what they will be doing, and it is sad, because not only it comes from a long-gone era, despite being finished in 2021, but in a few years, cars powered by big engines will be a thing of the past.