Lambo Aventador Ultimae Imagined As Modern Classic With 1971 Countach Flavour

The last hurrah for the Aventador V12 series has been presented in the form of the 780 ps/769 horsepower Ultimae. Although some regions will count it as a forbidden fruit, the rest of the world will receive just 600 examples.
A mere 350 coupes and just 250 roadsters will represent the culmination of a decade of life for the Aventador. Naturally, the LP780-4 will get all the goodies from the most powerful incarnation of the series, the Aventador SVJ. And because it’s a “timeless” collectible, one can imagine its value will continuously soar even half a century from now.
By the way, speaking of 50-year anniversaries, there’s a major one taking place right now for Lamborghini. It’s the much-debated celebration of the original 1971 Countach that was presented at the year’s edition of the Geneva Auto show. In real life, that milestone was met with heated debates surrounding the 2022 Countach LPI800-4 tribute series.
The reinvention has naturally attracted the attention of virtual artists as well. They were quick to point out all the positive and negative aspects of the revival, all the while offering their vision on the matter. Siim Parn, the pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has already offered his own two cents on the matter.
And that probably gave him new exploration ideas. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that yet another Lambo is now digitally traveling back in time to steal the 1971 Countach’s place. This time around, it’s a design project that plays with the flipped restomod idea. So, instead of taking an old car to modern standards, the CGI expert decided to retcon a contemporary model to classic styling levels.
So, the 2022 Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster now has vintage cues taken directly from the 1971 Countach DNA pool. It’s entirely wishful thinking but could also serve a real-life purpose. What if somebody isn’t among the 112 lucky folks that got to call dibs on the 2022 Countach – perhaps their Aventador Ultimae could turn into a tribute as well.
By the way, speaking of 50-year anniversaries, there’s a major one taking place right now for Lamborghini. It’s the much-debated celebration of the original 1971 Countach that was presented at the year’s edition of the Geneva Auto show. In real life, that milestone was met with heated debates surrounding the 2022 Countach LPI800-4 tribute series.
The reinvention has naturally attracted the attention of virtual artists as well. They were quick to point out all the positive and negative aspects of the revival, all the while offering their vision on the matter. Siim Parn, the pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has already offered his own two cents on the matter.
And that probably gave him new exploration ideas. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that yet another Lambo is now digitally traveling back in time to steal the 1971 Countach’s place. This time around, it’s a design project that plays with the flipped restomod idea. So, instead of taking an old car to modern standards, the CGI expert decided to retcon a contemporary model to classic styling levels.
So, the 2022 Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster now has vintage cues taken directly from the 1971 Countach DNA pool. It’s entirely wishful thinking but could also serve a real-life purpose. What if somebody isn’t among the 112 lucky folks that got to call dibs on the 2022 Countach – perhaps their Aventador Ultimae could turn into a tribute as well.