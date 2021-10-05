Lamborghini Driver Gets Rear-Ended and Puts On a Show

These days most supercar owners are considered to be some of the least understanding and most disconnected from reality people on the planet. This video from TikTok proves that not every supercar owner is as doltish as the stereotypes would have us believe.
It starts out with a woman agressively approaching the camera person from what looks like an Audi A4 far in the distance. The woman taps loudly on the driver window of what we find out to be the Lamborghini Aventador involved in the altercation.
Before the window is even cracked open and rolling down, the Audi driver is berating the Lamborghini driver for hitting the front of their car. Curiously, the Aventador is parked in a parking lot and the Audi is still left in the intersection.
The Lambo owner gently corrects her by saying "usually when you rear-end someone... that's not how this works." That's one killer example of calmness but it only gets better from there. He then goes on to confirm to the angered driver that he would call the police himself.
He also tries to understand what she's accusing him of by asking if she thinks he hit her from behind. She corrects him that he hit the front of her car with the back of his. She says that as she was stopped at a red light he went in front of her and hit her. Riiight.
He's also thoughtful enough to remind her to get her car out of the intersection. What a killer example from somebody in a car worth about six times the value of the other one involved. This is the exact way to react on the road when something goes wrong regardless of how much a car is worth.
What makes it so special is that despite the value, and despite the terrible attitude of the at-fault party, this Lamborghini Aventador owner does what they can to difuse the pressure.
The Lambo owner gently corrects her by saying "usually when you rear-end someone... that's not how this works." That's one killer example of calmness but it only gets better from there. He then goes on to confirm to the angered driver that he would call the police himself.
He also tries to understand what she's accusing him of by asking if she thinks he hit her from behind. She corrects him that he hit the front of her car with the back of his. She says that as she was stopped at a red light he went in front of her and hit her. Riiight.
He's also thoughtful enough to remind her to get her car out of the intersection. What a killer example from somebody in a car worth about six times the value of the other one involved. This is the exact way to react on the road when something goes wrong regardless of how much a car is worth.
What makes it so special is that despite the value, and despite the terrible attitude of the at-fault party, this Lamborghini Aventador owner does what they can to difuse the pressure.
Simply incredible pic.twitter.com/QqaH3C0QKf— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021