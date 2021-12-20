Unintended Acceleration Issue Prompts Hyundai to Recall the Ioniq EV in the U.S.

The ‘fail-safe’ mode was once limited to our computers, and laptops (among others), but with cars becoming smarter, they too can be struck by the error. Hyundai has been forced to recall certain Ioniq electric vehicles in the United States due to this issue.
A total of 2,679 units of the zero-emission vehicle are being included in the safety campaign conducted in the United States by the Korean automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These were built from January 21, 2016, to June 24, 2019, and only 1% are estimated to have the defect.
According to the safety watchdog, the Ioniq can enter the ‘fail-safe’ mode during operation, causing the ‘EV Ready’ lamp to flash. This is usually accompanied by reduced acceleration and overall power output. However, in rare cases, “a slow, unintended acceleration can occur following the accelerator pedal release,” the NHTSA says. Such a problem could increase the risk of a crash, hence the recall. The steering and brakes are unaffected, though.
So, what is the root cause of the issue? An unstable electrical ground, as per the NHTSA, which can “create a communication error within the vehicle’s Controller Area Network (CAN) bus.” A simple software update and repair of the ground wiring will get rid of the defect, and, as usual, all work will be performed free of charge.
A Korean media report, regarding an incident of unintended acceleration in a car in its domestic market, is how the company became aware of the issue, and subsequent to conducting an investigation, they discovered the cause. The decision to announce a safety recall was taken last month.
Hyundai is expected to reach out to owners of the said Ioniq EVs on or before February 4, 2022. That is also when their dealers will be informed of the problem. Concerned owners who may have additional questions on the topic can contact the auto firm’s customer service at 1-855-371-9460, using the official recall number 215, and/or the safety agency at 1-888-327-4236.
