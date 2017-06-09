Hyundai U.S. Issues Recall for Nearly 600,000 Cars and SUVs

The North American branch of the Korean manufacturer is going to have a busy summer as it has just announced two recalls accounting for almost 600,000 vehicles.





The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration identified a faulty cable for the secondary hood latch, which in time is prone to corroding thus preventing the hood from latching.



437,400



"There have been three reports where the hoods actually came open, but the majority of the complaints had to do with the hood being stuck closed," Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart told



The problem appears to be more prevalent in the northern states where salt is sprayed onto the roads during winter, to prevent them from being covered in ice. The salt, helped by excess humidity, can hasten the corrosion of the hood latch.



The second recall targets around 150,000



As a result, drivers might have been unaware of the fact the brake was engaged. While it might seem like a minor aspect at first, driving with the handbrake on for prolonged periods of time can lead to premature tear on the braking system, overheating, unpleasant smells and even smoke.



