2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Gets More Range and Power, Costs $34,000

Hyundai announced changes to the entire Ioniq family late last year. This is part of a mid-life refresh, which for the all-electric Ioniq means an increase in horsepower, a 37% jump in range, but also a massive price bump. 6 photos



But both trim levels get the same powertrain. The engine itself is a more powerful one, up from 118 to 134 horsepower. It's got a sport mode that will definitely feel peppy. The battery is perhaps more important, as it's increased in capacity from 28 to 38.2 kWh .



The charing capability has also improved, as the Ioniq Electric is fitted standard with a 7.2 kW onboard charger, an upgrade from old 6.6-kW, for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach an 80% charge in 54 minutes.



Hyundai believes this is enough for a range of 170 miles versus 124 miles before. It's still no Tesla, but the increase should significantly reduce your range anxiety. Sadly, even after a battery bump, the Ioniq still can't stand out against other affordable EVs like the Nissan Leaf and its own crossover-shaped twins. Let's not forget that the $38,000



For the record, the standard Leaf has a 40 kWh but is slightly less efficient with the power and thus gets slightly lower range. It's cheaper, though, at just $32,525.



The Ioniq's refresh brings with it new jewel-like headlights, still flanking a silver grille. The equipment list of the basic SE includes a new 8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and automatic high-beam headlights.



