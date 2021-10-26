2 Ford Recalls 47,683 Units of the Ranger for Incorrectly Routed Seatbelt

1 Ford Recalls Certain Trucks and SUVs for Damaged Side Impact Sensors

More on this:

Hyundai and Genesis Recall Certain Vehicles for Exploding Seatbelt Pretensioner

Remember the mid-size luxury utility vehicle Tiger Woods crashed earlier this year? That’s a very safe car, but alas, Hyundai decided to recall the Genesis GV80 and a handful more nameplates over a safety-related issue. 6 photos



The peeps at Hyundai couldn’t identify the root cause of the issue, which is why NASO convened its North American Safety Decision Authority to conduct a safety recall of vehicles equipped with pretensioners manufactured within the same production lot. A total of 978 vehicles are called back, including 282 examples of the Elantra and 41 units of the Elantra Hybrid. 208 examples of the subcompact Venue, 195 examples of the



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , “the part inspections and investigation will actively continue to determine if a specific root cause and defect trend exist.” Owners and dealerships will be notified of the callback on December 10th.



Hyundai says that it’s going to replace the seatbelt pretensioner on the driver side, and every returned pretensioner will be collected for further analysis.



The most affordable nameplate involved in this recall is the Venue, which retails from $18,750 sans taxes at the moment of reporting. The Elantra follows suit with $19,850 for the ICE -only model and $23,750 for the hybrid powertrain. Over at Genesis, the luxury-oriented arm is asking $41,000 for the base specification of the GV70 while the Last month, the Office of Defects Investigation learned of a crash incident involving a 2021 model year Hyundai Elantra. More specifically, the seatbelt pretensioner deployed abnormally on the driver side, causing metal fragments to enter the rear cabin, injuring an occupant’s leg. The law firm representing the operator of the aforementioned vehicle notified Hyundai Motor America of the incident, as well as the automaker’s external counsel.The peeps at Hyundai couldn’t identify the root cause of the issue, which is why NASO convened its North American Safety Decision Authority to conduct a safety recall of vehicles equipped with pretensioners manufactured within the same production lot. A total of 978 vehicles are called back, including 282 examples of the Elantra and 41 units of the Elantra Hybrid. 208 examples of the subcompact Venue, 195 examples of the Genesis GV80 , and 252 units of the Genesis GV70 are recalled as well.According to documents filed with the, “the part inspections and investigation will actively continue to determine if a specific root cause and defect trend exist.” Owners and dealerships will be notified of the callback on December 10th.Hyundai says that it’s going to replace the seatbelt pretensioner on the driver side, and every returned pretensioner will be collected for further analysis.The most affordable nameplate involved in this recall is the Venue, which retails from $18,750 sans taxes at the moment of reporting. The Elantra follows suit with $19,850 for the-only model and $23,750 for the hybrid powertrain. Over at Genesis, the luxury-oriented arm is asking $41,000 for the base specification of the GV70 while the GV80 kicks off at $49,700 excluding destination charge and optional extras.

Download attachment: Hyundai/Genesis exploding seatbelt pretensioner recall (PDF)