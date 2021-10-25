Ford Recalls Certain Trucks and SUVs for Damaged Side Impact Sensors

Capable Fuel EX 5 Full-Suspension MTB Jumpstarts Your Love of Sport for Pennies

On August 5th, an issue concerting the side impact pressure sensor module was brought to Ford’s attention for review. The supplier, a Canadian company that goes by the name of Veoneer, had notified FoMoCo of sensor damage identified during a maintenance inspection. 31 photos



Ford says the remedy component has been manufactured outside of the suspect date range and will not have damage caused by contact with the programming fixture. Obviously enough, the automaker excludes reimbursement for repair costs because the warranty covers it.



Given these circumstances, Ford and the supplier decided to review the assembly process, finding that the tip of a programming fixture could contact the top of the sensor. The fixture adjustment had been implemented on July 19th according to Veoneer. What's more, analysis found that this damage may not be visible in a completed pressure sensor assembly. Ford assessed that a damaged sensor would go against federal motor vehicle safety standard 214 for side impact protection because the module may not respond to a side impact, leading to a loss of side-impact airbag protection. The Ford Motor Company mentions that the airbag malfunction indicator lamp may illuminate in affected vehicles. A total of 777 vehicles are called back, starting with 328 examples of the F-Series Super Duty line of trucks. 78 units of the F-150 pickup, 342 units of the Expedition truck-based utility vehicle, and 29 units of the Lincoln Navigator are recalled as well. Happily for everyone, the Dearborn-based automaker isn't aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the aforementioned condition. Owners are scheduled to be notified by snail mail from November 1st through the 5th. Ford says the remedy component has been manufactured outside of the suspect date range and will not have damage caused by contact with the programming fixture. Obviously enough, the automaker excludes reimbursement for repair costs because the warranty covers it. In the meantime, owners of the affected vehicles may contact Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information. To find out if your vehicle needs a new module, the most reliable way of doing so is to run the vehicle's 17-digit identification number through the online search engine provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Download attachment: Ford side-impact sensors recall (PDF)