Ford Recalls 47,683 Units of the Ranger for Incorrectly Routed Seatbelt

Slotted between the Maverick and F-150 line of half-ton pickups, the Ranger isn’t faultless. Mere days after the Super Cab was called back for an issue with the child restraint anchorage system, this body style is currently recalled over a wrongly routed front passenger outboard seatbelt assembly. 28 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a report of a misrouted seatbelt on a 2020 model. A photo from the vehicle indicated that Ford routed the webbing through a rubber trim sleeve and not through the anchor. The Blue Oval promptly opened an investigation with ZF Passive Safety US Inc., the supplier of the seatbelt assembly, the following day. Come August, a 100-percent inspection of both driver and front passenger seatbelts was implemented at the Ranger’s assembly plant.



Obviously enough, Ford issued a yard hold even though no suspect assemblies had been identified. The Critical Concern Review Group conducted a data search for additional reports, finding one from November 2020. They also identified a driver-side report pertaining to a 2019 model in April 2019. Through ongoing reviews of the supplier’s processes, the Dearborn-based automaker had finally identified the problem’s root cause.



“It was observed that the supplier’s seatbelt load test may - under certain conditions - have insufficient load to properly identify a misrouted seatbelt,” explains the Ford Motor Company. Neither party is aware of accident or injury reports, but alas, 47,683



Download attachment: 2019 - 2021 Ford Ranger Super Cab seatbelt recall (PDF)