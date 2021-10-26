Manny Khoshbin's First Car Was a Honda Accord, Now Buys Ninth Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Manny Khoshbin, CEO of the Khoshbin Company, is a huge car enthusiast. He is one of the most popular car collectors, and he has a huge passion for Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Now he owns nine of them.
Real estate tycoon Manny Khoshbin's net worth as of 2021 is approximately $80 million. But, in a new post on social media, he went down memory lane, thinking about how he started his collection. Sharing a picture of a Hermes Bugatti Chiron and a McLaren Speedtail, the social media personality reminisced about his first car, which he revealed was a Honda Accord. He added: "never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be choosing between a Hermes Bugatti or a McLaren Speedtail one day.”
Manny Khoshbin has a lot of impressive cars in his garage, and just a few days ago, he added another. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, he revealed he bought a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. He already had eight of them, with numbers 7 and 8 being delivered this year. He said: “I know what you’re thinking. I love SLRs.”
He was also excited to take it out for a spin and noted that he got a great deal on it. The grey-colored vehicle looked like it's in great condition, with 2019 Michelin tires which Khoshbin praised.
His new SLR comes with dark-red leather seats, which you can find in another four out of the nine SLRs he owns. But since it’s his “favorite car,” we can understand why he’ll own many of the very same kind.
Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren comes with a 5.5-liter supercharged V8 engine, paired up to the 5G-Tronic gearbox. The power unit puts out 617 horsepower, and a maximum torque of 575 lb-ft (780 Nm). It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, with the Stirling Moss variant being half a second faster. It hits a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
As he took the car out for a spin, he confessed that he originally wanted to buy two, but the seller only had one. When parking the car in the garage, he pointed out at least four SLRs and said one other is in the shop, which gave him enough room for the new one. I guess Manny Khoshbin is looking for a ten Mercedes-Benz SLR collection, just because he can. And it might just be the cheapest in his garage. By far.
