Manny Khoshbin Buys 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, Takes it for a Joyride

Remember when real estate tycoon Manny Khoshbin asked for your help to spec out his 2022 Porsche 911 GT3? Well, it's been five months and he finally took delivery of his track-bred sports car. And he took it for joyride straight out of the dealerships.
The car is pretty much the way he originally designed it in the online configurator. It's finished in Racing Yellow, which is a really cool choice if you ask me and sports a few yellow accents inside the cabin. The latter is a mix of black leather and Alcantara and includes the optional full bucket seats.
But it seems he decided against the black stripe running across the center of the hood and the roof and went with the black inserts on the rear fenders.
As soon as he leaves the dealerships, which is located near a highway, Manny gives the naturally aspirated flat-six engine a healthy dose of gasoline. The 911 GT3 delivers as expected and launches into brutal sprints and roars beyond 7,000 rpm as it goes through the gears.
Not surprisingly, Khoshbin is all smiles after just a few minutes in the 992-gen GT3. He admits that it's nowhere near as fast as a Bugatti, but concludes that the "shifting, feel, and the sound of the exhaust makes it a cool joyride." And he's so in love with the Racing Yellow color that he pledges to buy all upcoming GT-spec Porsches in this hue.
Based on the latest-generation 911, the GT3 draws juice from an upgraded version of the company's already famous 4.0-liter flat-six engine. Offered in the GT3 since 2011, the naturally aspirated mill cranks out 503 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque in this configuration.
It's potent enough to send the 911 GT3 flying from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.4 seconds with the PDK gearbox, toward a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph). The powerplant revs up to 9,000 rpm, a limit that puts many race cars to shame.
