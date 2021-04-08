Tiger Woods’ Unintended Acceleration in Crash Hints He Mistook Gas for Braking

4 The Genesis GV80 and a Seat Belt Saved Tiger Woods’ Life in Rollover Crash

pic.twitter.com/uN8lsmDO1D — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2021 As we informed you right after the press conference, the LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed that, at the time Woods lost control of the loaner Genesis GV80in the California hills, he was doing twice the legal speed: 85 mph (136.7 kph) in a 45 mph (72.4 kph) zone.While speeding was clearly a factor, reckless or distracted driving was not, Captain Jim Powers said, as you can see in the video below. Data from the SUV’s “black box” reveals unintended acceleration at the moment of the crash , which hints Woods might have mistaken the acceleration pedal for the brake. In fact, the data shows zero braking even after the car went off course, over a road divider and into the opposite lane, and 99% acceleration.Captain Powers says they don’t have a proper explanation for why that happened, but he believes Woods panicked as he realized he’d lost control of the car. “When you panic... your initial thought is to hit the brake. It is believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator instead of the brake,” Powers said.Woods himself is of no help to investigators on this account: he has no recollection of the crash. That said, Powers insists that Woods was not impaired either by drugs or alcohol and that he wasn’t distracted. Still, no blood tests were conducted and no phone records were asked for.For the first time since the crash, Woods also released a statement, thanking first responders and the team of doctors that performed surgery on his shattered leg. He also thanked fans and the community for the support but did not otherwise address the crash or the investigation results.