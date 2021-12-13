Lamborghini Screwed Up During Aventador Production, Recall Issued in the U.S. and Globally

Is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Well, not for the unfortunate owner of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in the United States, as their Italian supercar could catch fire all of a sudden.
Made on March 15, 2021, it’s part of a small batch of vehicles recalled globally by the car company, which includes four such cars in total. In the United States, the safety campaign is conducted by the Raging Bull and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
So, what exactly is the issue? That would be the incorrectly tightened screws on the connection of the heat exchanger oil lines during assembly. As a result, the oil lines could detach and leak, well… oil. The substance could come in contact with hot components, increasing the risk of a fire, which could happen in an instance, without any prior warnings.
Lamborghini first became aware of this problem earlier this year. In September, they launched an investigation based on one field report of a fire in an Aventador SVJ, blamed on oil leakage. One month later, they discovered that a production deviation was to blame on the defect, and in November, they isolated the potentially faulty supercars, three of which were sold in different regions of the globe, and one in the United States. The matter was presented to the safety committee shortly after, and the decision to announce a voluntary safety recall was taken.
Dealers and the owner are said to have been contacted last week, and the fix will see authorized technicians check the mounting of the heat exchanger feed and return oil lines, reworking it if necessary. All work will be performed free of charge, and since the said Aventador SVJ Roadster is covered by the factory warranty, Lamborghini will not reimburse the owner, should they have fixed the issue on their own. The official number for this recall is L73X-R.02.21, and the marque can be reached at 1-866-681-6276.
