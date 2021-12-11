Yiannimize Custom-Wrapped Lamborghini Aventador for Sergio Aguero Is Up for Sale

Sergio Aguero is a self-respecting soccer player, and, naturally, had purchased a Lamborghini Aventador when it was the rage. But he often regretted that decision, and now the Yiannimize custom-wrapped machine is up for sale.
Currently playing for FC Barcelona, the Argentinian soccer player has previously starred at Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, among others.
Back in 2014, then at Manchester City, the striker had splashed on a new Lamborghini Aventador, just like any soccer player who wants to make a statement. With some of the best statistics in the Premier League, he was only on his way to greatness.
But the reality wasn’t as good as he hoped, because he ended up regretting this purchase. Similar to Wayne Rooney and his Lamborghini Gallardo, he is putting his Lambo up for sale.
The barely-used Lamborghini Aventador has 2,629 miles (4,230 km) on the clock in over six years, and the player admitted in an interview in January that it “gathered cobwebs.”. He told during the TV show Santo Sabado: “I don't know why the f*** I bought a Lamborghini. It must have done about 745 mi (1,200 km) in six years - I've barely used it. I've been thinking for two years about what the f*** I bought that car for. Now the only thing it does is get cold from the rain; it has cobwebs and everything."
So, eventually he took the decision to sell it. The car is currently listed on UK website Auto Trader at £189,950 (approximately $252,000 at today’s exchange rate). He had purchased it for £361,000 (approximately $478,000). After receiving it, he worked with famous customiser Yianni Charalambous, and wrapped it in satin black finishing it with Two-Tone Nero Ade and Arancio Dryope leather interiors.
He doesn’t give the sale a second thought, though, because he is currently enjoying himself at the Yas Marina circuit in Dubai, where the Barcelona player, who is currently not playing due to a health issue, is waiting for the finale of the Formula 1 2021 season.
