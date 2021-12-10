Wayne Rooney Is Selling His 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Wayne Rooney is known for his love for exotic cars as much as for his soccer skills. But he has departed with some of his motorized beauties over the years. Now his 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder is up for grabs on a popular car listing website.
Rooney is considered to be one of the greatest football players of his generation and is a top scorer for Manchester United and his national team, England. After he retired in January 2021, he moved on to management, and he’s now in charge of Derby County, currently in the Championship, the second tier of English football.
His car collection is quite diverse and it comprises a Range Rover Overfinch, a Bentley Continental, an Aston Martin Vanquish S, and an Audi RS6 Avant. He also used to own a BMW i8, but he sold it after receiving a ban from driving.
Now, he’s departing with yet another vehicle – a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. The car is currently listed on a popular UK car listing website, Auto Trader, at £69,950 (around $92,000 at today’s exchange rate).
The convertible comes with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10, which, mated to a six-speed automated manual E-gear transmission with paddles on the steering wheel, delivers 513 horsepower (520 ps) and a maximum torque of 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) at 5,250 rpm. The Gallardo Spyder has a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph) and it sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.2 seconds.
Rooney’s model sports a black-on-black color palette and has 19-inch Cassiopia alloy wheels with Lamborghini center caps and Pirelli P Zero tires. According to the website, the odometer shows 27,361 miles (44,033 km), and it covered a few miles since its last major service, where it received a new clutch and front tires, which made Rooney drop almost $13,000 in car repairs.
This model can be a dream for any Rooney fan, or, why not, a Lamborghini fan, who didn’t get to buy a Gallardo before it was discontinued.
