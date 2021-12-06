179-Foot Oxo Catamaran Revealed As Eco-Friendly Toy Box With Room for Everything

Lamborghini Opens New U.S. Showroom, Says It's on Track to Set New Sales Record

Having announced the demise of the Aventador and with it the naturally aspirated V12 engine, Lamborghini used the Ultimae LP 780-4 at the inauguration of its latest showroom in the United States. 13 photos



“Greenwich and its neighboring areas have proven to be a market of great influence for a luxury super sports car brand such as Lamborghini,” Winkelmann commented. “We recognize the reputation of the community’s car culture, and are eager to welcome new and current discerning clients for a full, immersive Lamborghini experience at Lamborghini Greenwich.”



Besides the last hurrah for the Aventador, the Raging Bull’s new showroom, which also allows clients to customize their Lamborghini with different colors and materials as it features an Ad Personam configuration room, is graced by the Urus and



It also has sharper steering, more advanced aerodynamics, and 631 bhp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed DCT . It’s capable of hitting a maximum speed of 193 mph (310 kph), and the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 3.0 seconds.



