Instagram Influencer's Swarovski Crystal Encrusted Lamborghini Aventador Badly Damaged

The Lamborghini Aventador is a flagship supercar that costs around half-a-million dollars. Add to this one more than two million Swarovski crystals that took some 700 hours to install on its body and we're talking about one expensive ride.
The crash happened Thursday in Kinsington, West London. The Aventador was street parked when the accident took place. Thankfully, no one was in the Aventador SVJ at the time of the accident. Of course, that can't be said for the assailing vehicle.
Radionova took to Instagram to ask that her fans and followers contact her with information about the crash. This message "If anyone has any information about blue Vauxhall Zafira and accident that happened in south ken on the 18th please DM me asap Cash Reward" was found there.
It seems the Instagram icon has some pretty firey feelings about the situation as well. She also posted a note saying "I hope karma slaps you in the face before I do". We'd all be shocked to have such a prized possession damaged.
For Radionova, it seems the car was more than just a status symbol though. She's shared multiple photos of the V12-powered Lamborghini over the past months. It was a regular part of ther life. The car was featured as recently as November 5th when she uploaded photos of it shining brightly at a petrol station.
Now, the entire rear quarterpanel has seen significant damage. The left side of the bumper is completely gone as well. Surely there's more damage under the skin of the big shiny bull too. While the long photo of the crash doesn't really demonstrate that shine we can be sure it's the same car.
Daria's signature number plate reading "DAR 11A" is featured in the back. We've reached out to Ms.Radionova and will update this piece with any further information we get on the incident.
Radionova took to Instagram to ask that her fans and followers contact her with information about the crash. This message "If anyone has any information about blue Vauxhall Zafira and accident that happened in south ken on the 18th please DM me asap Cash Reward" was found there.
It seems the Instagram icon has some pretty firey feelings about the situation as well. She also posted a note saying "I hope karma slaps you in the face before I do". We'd all be shocked to have such a prized possession damaged.
For Radionova, it seems the car was more than just a status symbol though. She's shared multiple photos of the V12-powered Lamborghini over the past months. It was a regular part of ther life. The car was featured as recently as November 5th when she uploaded photos of it shining brightly at a petrol station.
Now, the entire rear quarterpanel has seen significant damage. The left side of the bumper is completely gone as well. Surely there's more damage under the skin of the big shiny bull too. While the long photo of the crash doesn't really demonstrate that shine we can be sure it's the same car.
Daria's signature number plate reading "DAR 11A" is featured in the back. We've reached out to Ms.Radionova and will update this piece with any further information we get on the incident.