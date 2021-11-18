Lamborghini Urus Thinks Its Fast, Tuned McLaren 720S Basically Reinvents the Word

5 Stock McLaren 720S Makes 691 HP at the Wheels in Dyno Test

Dyno tests have revealed that the McLaren 720S is more powerful than advertised.



In this case, the British supercar in question, otherwise finished in a nice light blue shade, with a black roof and matching wheels, is said to have been tuned. We don’t know what the owner, or rather the tuner, did to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but it is said to kick out 900 ps (887 hp / 662).That’s a healthy jump over the stock output and torque, rated by McLaren at 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW), hence the name, and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft). Without anyone tampering with its engine, it can hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in just 2.9 seconds from a standstill. The speedometer reads 200 kph (124 mph) in 7.8 seconds after takeoff, and flat-out, it can do 341 kph (212 mph).Several vehicles thought they have what it takes in order to beat it in a 1,000-meter (0.62-mile) race, from a standing start, including the Lamborghini Urus . The Italian superhas a black paint finish, matching wheels, and several grey accents, and it is said to be bone-stock beneath the skin.As a result, you are looking at 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. This enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, and a 306 kph (190 mph) top speed.The Urus is heavier and less powerful than the 720S, so it is easy to guess which one crossed the finish line first. Approximately four seconds separated the two fast vehicles at the end of the run, with the McLaren posting 15.8 seconds and the Lamborghini 19.7 seconds. But you’d better head on down and click the play button to see it for yourselves.