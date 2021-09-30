autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

1,200 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races McLaren 720S Spider, and It’s No Photo Finish

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
30 Sep 2021, 07:40 UTC ·
Thanks to its neck-snapping power, which is more than advertised, the 720S has dominated the drag racing world ever since it came out about four years ago. This isn’t the big, bad coupe, however, but the Spider, which is a bit more tamed than its fixed-roof sibling due to the obvious weight penalty.
8 photos
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-RMcLaren 720S Spider vs. Nissan GT-R
Still, you’re looking at a true supercar, which the British brand claims that it needs 2.9 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, with a top speed that goes all the way up to 212 mph (341 kph). Power is supplied by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive.

The perfect recipe for a weekend car, or almost perfect, as some might want theirs with a stick shift instead, for an even more engaging driving experience, the 720S Spider is a force to be reckoned with. You may remember this yellow example from another video, going against the new BMW M5 CS. That is definitely a clip worth watching if you missed it, but before you do that, let’s move on to the reason behind putting the spotlight on it again.

It has something to do with the Nissan GT-R, in this case, as the British supercar went against the Godzilla not long ago, and it was all filmed for everyone to enjoy. But surely the 720S Spider would have no problem beating the GT-R in a straight line, right? Correct, yet the thing is that this one is far from stock.

In fact, if the video’s description is accurate, then it has well over 1,200-horsepower available on tap. That gives it a 500 hp or so advantage over the open-top 720S, so is that enough to humiliate it? You know what to do to find out.

Video thumbnail
Nissan Nissan GT-R McLaren McLaren 720S McLaren 720S Spider tuning video drag racing
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories