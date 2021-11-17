autoevolution
This Supercharged 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Makes the Performante Look Hella Weak

17 Nov 2021, 13:42 UTC
If you’re lucky enough to own a Lamborghini Huracan and would like to unleash even more performance onto the road in a seamless manner, fitting the Italian exotic with a supercharger makes a lot of sense. You can easily add a couple hundred more horsepower to an already wickedly fast machine, without having to worry about any lag when putting that power down.
A stock Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 uses a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, feeding all four wheels a total of 602 hp (610 ps) to go with 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. That’s enough to get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 2.5 seconds (Spyder model is slower by almost a full second). You can also cover a quarter mile in around 10.5 seconds with a hardtop LP610-4, which is just as impressive now as it was back in 2014 when the Huracan was unveiled.

Obviously, you can do better still and this 2017 Huracan Spyder, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, is a perfect example of how one should improve performance on a non-turbocharged supercar.

The car was fitted with a VF Engineering VF800 supercharger kit, which features a Magnuson TSV2300 supercharger to go with the upgraded engine management software. According to VF Engineering, this upgrade will squeeze another 200 hp from the engine for a total of 805 hp (816 ps) and approximately 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque.

Performance aside, this Huracan also flashes a Blu Caelum exterior with yellow and silver over-the-top stripes and yellow accents on the lower front fascia and rocker panels. It’s almost as if it was designed by an LA Rams fan.

Other highlights include the carbon fiber front splitter and rear wing, 20-inch multi-piece Strasse wheels and a sporty yet unassuming interior configuration with black Nappa bucket seats and blue accent stitching around the gauge cluster, dashboard, under the center console, on the door panels and of course, all over the seats.

With six days left to go in the bidding process, somebody has already decided to shell out $175,000 for this car.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
