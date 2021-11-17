TVR Signs Deal With Green Lithium Mining Corporation, Good News Ahead

TVR has signed an agreement with a company called Ensorcia Metals Corporation. The latter is a green lithium firm that will form a joint venture with TVR to build electric vehicles. Through another branch of Ensorcia, TVR will build the V8-powered Griffith, so fans of the brand should be somewhat happy.
Just a few months ago, we reported that TVR's Griffith was still under development and that the company needed funds to get it ready for production.
Thankfully for the British marque, the new "funding and technology partnership" signed with Ensorcia Metals Corporation will bring both a source of lithium for its future EVs, along with the funds it needs to develop and build those vehicles. The goal is to have a net-zero and sustainable business, as ElectricCars Report notes.
TVR is still working on its factory in Ebbw Vale, Wales, where it intends to build the Griffith. The facility should be ready for action in the first quarter of 2022. Once the factory is refurbished, though, the company still needs to get everything ready for production, which will start at a later date.
The TVR Griffith's development will be assisted by Ensorcia Automotive, which is an affiliate company of Ensorcia Metals Corporation. The Ford-sourced V8 that was tuned by Cosworth is still the base for the Griffith, a model that was first shown back in 2017.
Unfortunately, several media reports announce that the first units of the Griffith will reach customers in late 2023. That may be too much waiting time for some customers, who probably have moved on to other brands since they noticed they could not buy the Griffith yet.
It is important to note that the design of the vehicle and its performance may be outdated in 2023, especially if you consider the first time when the model was seen in public. If the reports are correct, we shall see if waiting six years for a model is too long.
