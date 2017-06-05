autoevolution

TVR Sports Car Teased With Side-Exit Exhaust, Debuts At 2017 Goodwood Revival

 
5 Jun 2017
by
We’ve been waiting for more than two years now for TVR to show a glimpse of its first new model in a long, long while, but here it is, ladies and gents! The yet-unnamed model, rumored to be called Tuscan, will be showcased this September at the Goodwood Revival.
September 8 is still a long way to go, but as it happens, TVR knows how to sweeten the waiting game. According to the British automaker, pricing will start at under £90,000 for the entry-level specification. Tipping the scales at approximately 1,200 kilograms thanks to the extended use of composite materials, 60 mph (96 km/h) will be doable in less than 4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h).

Promising 400 brake horsepower per ton from a Ford Coyote V8-based 5.0-liter engine tuned by Cosworth, the tentatively called Tuscan will be quite an interesting addition to the world of front-engined, rear-wheel-drive automobiles. It’s not surprising that many examples of the breed have already been spoken for, but TVR has held back a small allocation of 500 Launch Edition cars for the unveiling.

Details on the 500 Launch Edition are slim at the present moment, but chances are the automaker configured it so that it ticks all the right boxes. What a time to be alive and in the market for a sports car, huh?

Speaking on behalf of the company it represents, chairman Les Edgar commented: “It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event [Goodwood Revival], and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans – and in our 70th anniversary year.”

Yup, you’ve heard the man just right. The TVR story started in 1947, when Jack Pickard joined the outfit helmed by Trevor Wilkinson. The year was 1949, though, when TVR built its first original chassis: the Number One that was sold for merely £325.
