Trek Releases 2022 Roscoe 9 to Take Over Trail-Ridden Mountains With Ease

5 Video: Dodge Viper POV Drive Is Enough to Give You an Adrenaline Rush

2 Dodge Jailbreaks Charger and Challenger, Makes Them Really Complicated To Configure

More on this:

2024 Dodge Durango Rumored With Jeep Wagoneer’s Truck Chassis

Introduced in 1997 for the 1998 model year on a truck-sourced ladder frame, the Durango was redesigned a few years later for the second generation with a fully-boxed frame and coil-spring rear suspension for the solid rear axle. Come 2010 for the 2011 model year, Dodge borrowed the Mercedes-derived platform of the Grand Cherokee for the third gen 60 photos



According to



Let it sink in for a minute, now let’s crunch a few numbers. The unibody Durango currently retails at $32,962 excluding destination charge, the Wagoneer is $69,440 sans taxes, body-on-frame vehicles with a full-size footprint are in high demand, and body-on-frame vehicles also happen to be more profitable than unibodies. In other words, the Durango would inevitably go up in price if Dodge is really developing a lesser Wagoneer.



Considering that a brand-new Tahoe is roughly $50,000 and the Ford Expedition crosses that mark, it’s obvious that FCA wants a piece of that action while marketing the posh Wagoneer and even posher Grand Wagoneer against the plushed-up Yukon and luxed-up Navigator. 2024 is somewhat late to the party, but Dodge does not have to worry about that.



On the other hand, the Dodge brand should worry about covering the mid-size segment with two- and three-row crossovers based on the Grand Cherokee because Ford has the Explorer, Lincoln has the Aviator, and GM has three options from the Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac divisions. Even though it’s considerably old, the family-oriented utility vehicle still moves in excess of 50,000 units yearly in the United States of America. That’s alright by most accounts, but on the other hand, it’s not good enough to fend off more expensive body-on-frame alternatives that include the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. We also have to remember the Durango feels outdated, which is why Dodge is cooking up a replacement.According to Mopar Insiders , a body-on-frame successor is on the horizon even though Stellantis North America hasn’t given a clue in this regard. Expected to launch for the 2024 model year, the fourth-generation Durango would obviously feature the Ram 1500-derived frame from the Wagoneer.Let it sink in for a minute, now let’s crunch a few numbers. The unibody Durango currently retails at $32,962 excluding destination charge, the Wagoneer is $69,440 sans taxes, body-on-frame vehicles with a full-size footprint are in high demand, and body-on-frame vehicles also happen to be more profitable than unibodies. In other words, the Durango would inevitably go up in price if Dodge is really developing a lesser Wagoneer.Considering that a brand-new Tahoe is roughly $50,000 and the Ford Expedition crosses that mark, it’s obvious that FCA wants a piece of that action while marketing the posh Wagoneer and even posher Grand Wagoneer against the plushed-up Yukon and luxed-up Navigator. 2024 is somewhat late to the party, but Dodge does not have to worry about that.On the other hand, the Dodge brand should worry about covering the mid-size segment with two- and three-row crossovers based on the Grand Cherokee because Ford has the Explorer, Lincoln has the Aviator, and GM has three options from the Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac divisions.