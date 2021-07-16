TVR Griffith Still in the Works, Company Needs $32 Million to Get it Done

TVR's Griffith is still in the works, but the company is far from opening the order books. Just a few days ago, TVR secured a business interruption loan from the UK government, company officials explained that they still need a significant investment to get the Griffith ready.
TVR secured a two-million-pound loan (about $2.77 million), but the company means to raise $35 million to complete the development of the Griffith. While the business interruption loan helped the company stay afloat, it may be considered a drop of water in the ocean if you look at the big picture, which is completing the development of the Griffith, a model that was unveiled in the fall of 2017.
In case you forgot what the TVR Griffith was all about, it is built on Gordon Murray's iStream architecture, complete with production philosophy. At the time of its unveiling, it had a naturally aspirated V8 under the hood, and its 5.0 liters of displacement made 500 hp. It would have been a quick car in 2017, with a 0-62 time of less than four seconds and a 200 mph (320 kph) top speed. In today's world, which is still far from the actual release date, the Griffith that was announced in fall '17 would not be as impressive when figures are concerned.
Meanwhile, company representatives told the brits at Auto Express that the TVR Griffith is designed to support hybrid and even all-electric powertrains in the future. The mention is important given the WLTP and WLTP-RDE norms that were introduced after this car was first unveiled, and these capabilities might prove critical to the Griffith's future since the UK wants to ban the sale of new combustion-engined cars by 2030, and hybrids will only be allowed to stay on sale until 2035.
Therefore, the Griffith might come to life with an entirely new hardware under its skin. It will be a challenge for engineers to keep it as light as first announced, as the V8-engined version unveiled in 2017 weighed 2,850 pounds (1,300 kg).
The specified weight was possible thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and carbon composite materials, so they would have to send the model on an extreme diet if it gets a hybrid configuration, not to mention what would have to happen if it were to become a full-on EV. The latter might become the Griffith's only chance at life if it takes longer for TVR to finish its development. Since the company has yet to secure funds to complete its development almost four years after the model was unveiled, you need to have hope that it will eventually come to market.
The Griffith is be built in TVR's factory in Ebbw Valley in South Wales. Since the Welsh government owns three percent stake in the company, the elected officials have enough motivation to help the refurbished factory get its production rolling.
In case you forgot what the TVR Griffith was all about, it is built on Gordon Murray's iStream architecture, complete with production philosophy. At the time of its unveiling, it had a naturally aspirated V8 under the hood, and its 5.0 liters of displacement made 500 hp. It would have been a quick car in 2017, with a 0-62 time of less than four seconds and a 200 mph (320 kph) top speed. In today's world, which is still far from the actual release date, the Griffith that was announced in fall '17 would not be as impressive when figures are concerned.
Meanwhile, company representatives told the brits at Auto Express that the TVR Griffith is designed to support hybrid and even all-electric powertrains in the future. The mention is important given the WLTP and WLTP-RDE norms that were introduced after this car was first unveiled, and these capabilities might prove critical to the Griffith's future since the UK wants to ban the sale of new combustion-engined cars by 2030, and hybrids will only be allowed to stay on sale until 2035.
Therefore, the Griffith might come to life with an entirely new hardware under its skin. It will be a challenge for engineers to keep it as light as first announced, as the V8-engined version unveiled in 2017 weighed 2,850 pounds (1,300 kg).
The specified weight was possible thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and carbon composite materials, so they would have to send the model on an extreme diet if it gets a hybrid configuration, not to mention what would have to happen if it were to become a full-on EV. The latter might become the Griffith's only chance at life if it takes longer for TVR to finish its development. Since the company has yet to secure funds to complete its development almost four years after the model was unveiled, you need to have hope that it will eventually come to market.
The Griffith is be built in TVR's factory in Ebbw Valley in South Wales. Since the Welsh government owns three percent stake in the company, the elected officials have enough motivation to help the refurbished factory get its production rolling.