2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Comes Out To Play in Newest Spy Photos

From the very first working prototype, Lamborghini has been defined by the motorsport-inspired V12 developed by Italian automobile engineer Giotto Bizzarrini. Enlarged from 3.5 liters in the 350 GTV to 6.5 liters in the Murcielago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce, that engine was eventually replaced by a clean-sheet unit featuring a 60-degree V angle.

7 photos