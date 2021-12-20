2023 Lamborghini Flagship Supercar Confirmed With DCT, New V12 Sounds Meaty

Originally presented in late 2010 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in the Emilia-Romagna administrative region, the Aventador replaced the decade-old Murcielago with the second-ever V12 engine developed by Lamborghini. Come 2022 for the 2023 model year, the succeeding model is going to improve on the Aventador’s recipe with a brand-new V12.
Emphasis on the brand-new part, which also extends to the drivetrain and battery, according to head honcho Stephan Winkelmann. The question is, what kind of battery? We’re most probably dealing with a lithium-ion pack and electric all-wheel drive, a similar design to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Speaking of the most powerful road-going supercar from the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the pre-production mule captured on video by Varryx appears to be shorter than the Aventador. The smaller footprint brings it close to the SF90’s dimensions, and the quad-piped exhaust system with two hexagon-shaped exhaust finishers only adds to the specialness of this fellow.
As the headline implies, the way this prototype shifts confirms the switch from a sloppy automated manual to a crisper dual-clutch transmission. It’s hard to figure out if we’re dealing with the same seven-speed box as the Huracan, an evolution of that unit, or a brand-new transmission, but nevertheless, it’s a given that Lamborghini has chosen a transaxle.
Design head Mitja Borkert made it clear that Lamborghini’s next-generation flagship won’t be a rehashed Sian FKP 37, and better still, technical boss Maurizio Reggiani has repeatedly highlighted that natural aspiration is a given. Still, does the mighty SF90 Stradale have anything to be afraid of?
In my humble opinion, yes. The Aventador’s 6.5-liter V12 has been already proven to just under 800 horsepower in road-going applications, and the assistance of the electric motor (or is it electric motors?) will easily improve total output to 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) to keep the SF90 at bay. In terms of torque, the twin-turbo V8 of the Fezza may be in trouble as well because of the yet-to-be-detailed V12’s greater cylinder count and displacement.
