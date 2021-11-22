Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Drives a Lamborghini Urus, Is It a Slytherin-Worthy Car?

4 Latto Matches Hair and Shoes to Her Pink Corvette Stingray, Looks Awesome

The Harry Potter franchise was one of the most famous out there. As they reached their 20th anniversary since the first movie, the cast and crew gathered for a reunion, and actor Tom Felton drove his Lamborghini Urus to the Warner Bros studio. 7 photos



While we’re all reminiscing of the times we used to run around holding sticks and pretending they were wands or trying to fly on broomsticks, Tom Felton is enjoying his grown-up car.



In a picture posted on his Instagram, the actor who portrayed Draco Malfoy across eight movies shared a picture of his black



The Urus is SUV , and it’s one of the fastest SUVs out there, even faster than the Firebolt. It comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine under the hood, which delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2250-4500 rpm. The Italian brand also claims the super-SUV can reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in about 3.5 seconds.



Felton confused fans as he captioned the picture “goodbye old friend.” Many wondered whether he was talking about the car or the studio. Most likely it was the studio, as he returned home after filming. A few days ago, he also shared a selfie inside the car, in full Slytherin attire.



Another thing fans were quick to notice about the actor’s SUV was that it was parked in a disabled space.



So, is the Lamborghini Urus Slytherin enough for Felton? You might know that his character’s house in Harry Potter was for the cunning and ambitious people, and, based on its performance, one could definitely say the super-SUV ticks all the right boxes.





Editor's note: The gallery includes Tom Felton's Urus and other supercar he owns.