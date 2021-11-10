Anuel AA’s Rides to Private Jet Are His Custom Wrapped Lamborghinis

Not all celebrities go through the usual process at the airport, staying in line at customs and waiting, like the rest of us. Some take their expensive rides right to the airstairs. Anuel AA’s rides were his custom wrapped Lamborghini Urus and Aventador.
Anuel AA, his real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who has one of the most eccentric car collections in South America. The rapper loves expensive vehicles, but, so he wouldn’t get bored, some of them got (several) wrap treatments.
The Puerto Rican singer shared a few Instagram Stories as he arrived at the airport, giving us a glimpse at the sports cars before hopping on a plane. He also showed the beige leather seats before making himself comfortable for the flight.
One of the two expensive Lamborghinis is an Aventador SVJ. The supercar has seen several Dragon Ball-Z wraps, which is the singer’s favorite anime series, starring Goku vs Vegeta on the hood. He often drives the car, which also saw a minor accident in Miami, and he can’t help but show it on social media every so often. The Aventador SVJ boasts a black and red interior and aftermarket rims. It is already exclusive enough without the wraps, Lamborghini only offering 900 units.
Under the hood of the powerful supercar, you can find a 6.5-liter V12 engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The power unit churns out 759 horsepower (770 ps) and has a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm. As you can imagine, the supercar is also very fast, with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Another Lamborghini that Anuel AA brought to the airport was a Urus. The SUV has seen several wraps, too. But not only the exterior has undergone a makeover, because the interior comes with a custom anime red roof as well.
The SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which puts out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there, reaching from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The Puerto Rican is a fan of private jets and word is he was the owner of a Bombardier CL 601 Challenger with the registration number N773CL which appeared several times on his social media. But this time, the Latino rapper seems to have gone for a different one.
This isn’t the first time he shows his rides prior to boarding a plane. Anuel previously shared his expensive rides in a video from October 2019, back when both vehicles didn’t sport a custom wrap. It must be nice not to wait for at least two hours in the airport and drive straight to the runway.
The Puerto Rican singer shared a few Instagram Stories as he arrived at the airport, giving us a glimpse at the sports cars before hopping on a plane. He also showed the beige leather seats before making himself comfortable for the flight.
One of the two expensive Lamborghinis is an Aventador SVJ. The supercar has seen several Dragon Ball-Z wraps, which is the singer’s favorite anime series, starring Goku vs Vegeta on the hood. He often drives the car, which also saw a minor accident in Miami, and he can’t help but show it on social media every so often. The Aventador SVJ boasts a black and red interior and aftermarket rims. It is already exclusive enough without the wraps, Lamborghini only offering 900 units.
Under the hood of the powerful supercar, you can find a 6.5-liter V12 engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The power unit churns out 759 horsepower (770 ps) and has a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm. As you can imagine, the supercar is also very fast, with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Another Lamborghini that Anuel AA brought to the airport was a Urus. The SUV has seen several wraps, too. But not only the exterior has undergone a makeover, because the interior comes with a custom anime red roof as well.
The SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which puts out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there, reaching from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The Puerto Rican is a fan of private jets and word is he was the owner of a Bombardier CL 601 Challenger with the registration number N773CL which appeared several times on his social media. But this time, the Latino rapper seems to have gone for a different one.
This isn’t the first time he shows his rides prior to boarding a plane. Anuel previously shared his expensive rides in a video from October 2019, back when both vehicles didn’t sport a custom wrap. It must be nice not to wait for at least two hours in the airport and drive straight to the runway.