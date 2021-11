Anuel AA’s Rides to Private Jet Are His Custom Wrapped Lamborghinis

SUV

Anuel AA, his real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who has one of the most eccentric car collections in South America . The rapper loves expensive vehicles, but, so he wouldn’t get bored, some of them got (several) wrap treatments.The Puerto Rican singer shared a few Instagram Stories as he arrived at the airport, giving us a glimpse at the sports cars before hopping on a plane. He also showed the beige leather seats before making himself comfortable for the flight.One of the two expensive Lamborghinis is an Aventador SVJ. The supercar has seen several Dragon Ball-Z wraps , which is the singer’s favorite anime series, starring Goku vs Vegeta on the hood. He often drives the car, which also saw a minor accident in Miami, and he can’t help but show it on social media every so often. The Aventador SVJ boasts a black and red interior and aftermarket rims. It is already exclusive enough without the wraps, Lamborghini only offering 900 units.Under the hood of the powerful supercar, you can find a 6.5-liter V12 engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The power unit churns out 759 horsepower (770 ps) and has a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm. As you can imagine, the supercar is also very fast, with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).Another Lamborghini that Anuel AA brought to the airport was a Urus . Thehas seen several wraps, too. But not only the exterior has undergone a makeover, because the interior comes with a custom anime red roof as well.The SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which puts out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there, reaching from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).The Puerto Rican is a fan of private jets and word is he was the owner of a Bombardier CL 601 Challenger with the registration number N773CL which appeared several times on his social media. But this time, the Latino rapper seems to have gone for a different one.This isn’t the first time he shows his rides prior to boarding a plane. Anuel previously shared his expensive rides in a video from October 2019, back when both vehicles didn’t sport a custom wrap. It must be nice not to wait for at least two hours in the airport and drive straight to the runway.