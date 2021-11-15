Yo Gotti Goes Back to Modern Cars, Shows Black Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini

3 Yo Gotti Shows Love for Rolls-Royce Cullinan on His Latest Song Cover, “For the Record”

Reminiscing is all fun and games, but nothing shows status more than some expensive cars from brands like Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini. And Yo Gotti’s got them all. 7 photos



Prior to that, he hopped in a vintage Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible and also showed a 1970s Chevrolet Impala that he plans to feature in an upcoming music video when he releases his CM10 mixtape.



But all of that seems to be over, because Yo Gotti shared “We come from Nothing so We want it All,” while sitting on top of the back of a black Ferrari 488 GTB. Parked right behind the Ferrari, obviously, was a Rolls-Royce Phantom, also black. Behind it followed a black Lamborghini Urus, which all seem to prove that Gotti managed to get “it all.”



And there’s no denying that, because all the vehicles added up the sum to around $1 million, with the Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Urus valued around $270,000 each, while the Phantom has a starting price of $450,000.



The rapper has been hard at work, hinting that he will release his CM10 mixtape soon, and he creates the anticipation by constantly sharing pictures of his possessions to show how wealthy he is.



And he really is. The



Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine, with 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The Phantom has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed limited at 155 mph (249 kph).



When it comes to the Urus, it’s also known as one of the fastest SUVs. Under the hood, it has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The brand claims it takes the super- SUV about 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph).



So yeah, he’s definitely “made it.”





