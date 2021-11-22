Chris Harris Drives the Lamborghini Huracan STO, Says It’s Stupid… Like Stupid, Stupid

Lamborghini is sending off the Huracan with a big bang. It’s called the Huracan STO and is supposed to be the most advanced variant of their entry-level supercar yet.
Inspired by the Squadra Corse models, the Huracan STO was built with racing know-how. Compared to the regular models, it features more advanced aero, sharper steering, and stiffer suspension. The transmission is said to be more responsive, and it also has more driving modes.
But what about a power boost? That would be a no-no, because the Raging Bull decided to make it less torquey than the Huracan Performante. Thus, at 417 lb-ft (565 Nm), the thrust is 26 lb-ft (35 Nm) shy of it. As far as the output goes, it is identical, as the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, produces 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW). So, how quick is it to 62 mph (100 kph)? That would be 3 seconds flat. Top speed is rated at 193 mph (310 kph).
The Huracan STO is certainly dressed for the occasion, as Chris Harris put it during his review for Top Gear, but it’s also “stupid”. We kid you not, that’s what he said during his close encounter of the third kind with the Lamborghini supercar, because it lacks the all-wheel drive system of its siblings, isn’t more powerful as some might expect, and costs much more. Also, there’s no place to put your coffee, and that’s apparently unbearable in a track-ready tool.
But is that really Monkey’s overall impression on it? Well, not quite, as the circuit drive surely made him change his mind. Sprinkled with onomatopoeia, the smoky drive was enough to get Harris hooked to the Huracan STO, as you can see in the short film at the bottom of this article.
