Latto Matches Hair and Shoes to Her Pink Corvette Stingray, Looks Awesome

Celebrities don’t use cars like the rest of us, just as a means of travel. For the rich and famous, owning an expensive vehicle is more about status and it can become the best prop or accessory. Take Latto, for example, who matched her hair and shoes to her pink Corvette Stingray.
Latto, or Big Latto, on her real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, has a particular liking for expensive cars. Last year in December, for her 22nd birthday, she got herself a pink-fuchsia Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, because what better gift is there? And she loves it.
She didn’t get tired of her car, and now it looks pinker than ever. But Latto can’t just show it on social media without a good reason. So, she decided to match with her expensive ride.
Sporting pink hair and pink sneakers, Latto posed with her vehicle, hopping on top of the back of her car, just because she can.
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood. Mated with an 8-speed dual-clutch that sends power to the real wheels, the engineputs out 488 horsepower (495 PS), and a maximum torque of 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) at 5150 rpm. These figures help the mid-engine vehicle sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 194 mph (312 mph). Given these specs, the Corvette Stingray coupe has a starting price of $60,000.
This wasn’t the first time Latto matched with her car. Just over a month ago, she welcomed Halloween season, and her hair, bag, and Lamborghini Urus were all orange. She shared the pictures on Instagram, making a full photo shoot out of it.
The rapper also owns a Bentley Bentayga, and, honestly, I can’t wait to see how she’ll match with the white luxurious car.
