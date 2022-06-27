This 1955 Chrysler New Yorker Was Once Harry Truman's Daily Drive, Could Be Yours

The appeal of classic cars is undeniable for car collectors all over the world, and the fascination with cars that were once used by top leaders is even greater. We have news about a piece of history, in the form of a Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe, that is now offered for auction.
The special twist about this classic car is that it was former President Harry S. Truman's personal transportation means once he left office. It’s a 1955 Chrysler New Yorker that underwent extensive restorations inside and out, including new exterior paint and plenty of chrome touches, and it now looks like it did in its heydays.
Not the same can be said about performance, though, as the restored 331-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 engine is not working. But that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, not for a passionate car collector, anyway.
The Chrysler New Yorker was manufactured by Chrysler from 1940 until 1996 and was the brand's flagship model for several decades.
This 1955 model comes in black paint with chrome accents and trim decorations all over. The classic exterior look is completed by white sidewall tires.
The interior is finished in tan leather, cloth, and chrome accents. The dashboard features all of the 1950s analog dials and buttons, including a dash-mounted shifter.
As reported by Classic Auto Mall, which is selling the car, the Chrysler was Truman’s daily driver and road-trip car. Apparently, the late president took his wife on a famous 19-day road trip in the Chrysler, a trip that became the subject of an entire book in 2011. There are also some photos of Truman driving the car for his daughter's wedding in 1956.
The asking price for this presidential ride is $83,500 (79,000 Euro), which is way more than what similar cars usually sell for. For instance, a non-running 1955 Chrysler New Yorker sold for only $7,700 (7,290 Euro) on Bring a Trailer in 2020. You do the math and see how much the presidential appeal is worth.
We hope this piece of history gets into the right hands, though. With a little bit of work, the car could be turned into a great way to cruise, reminiscing of simpler times.
