1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Sitting in an Old Barn for Who Knows How Long Begs for Restoration

If you’ve wanted to restore a classic Bel Air, this could be a great chance to do it, as someone is selling what looks to be not only an intriguing but also a very cheap candidate.
This 1960 model seems to be a very challenging project, that’s true, but on the other hand, a Bel Air like this one could end up being worth quite a small fortune if properly restored to factory specifications.
Without a doubt, bringing it back to a mint condition isn’t going to be easy, based on the photos shared online by eBay seller michaelsworld33. But on the other hand, its rough shape isn’t exactly surprising.
We’re being told the car has been stored in an old barn for a very long time, and unfortunately, everybody knows what this means. Any potential buyer should therefore expect the typical metal issues, including on the floors and in the trunk, as they are very likely to be rather rusty.
The most mysterious bit of this Chevrolet Bel Air is, without a doubt, the engine under the hood. While the seller says they know nothing about the car, they also claim the Bel Air appears to be coming with a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block, but of course, we shouldn’t expect any good news on this front.
In other words, there’s a very solid chance the engine is no longer running, but obviously, this isn’t exactly a surprise, given it’s a project that’s been sitting for a very long time in a barn.
The best part is the car is likely to end up selling for cheap. Posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, the Bel Air is unlikely to go at a hefty price, with the top bid currently at a little over $1,500. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in less than 24 hours.
