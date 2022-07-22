autoevolution
Lowered, Creamy BMW M3 Touring Shares Thoughts on Digitally-Contrasting Aerodiscs

22 Jul 2022
Everyone around the real and virtual automotive worlds is currently going berserk over the latest introductions – such as the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV, or 2023 Honda Civic Type R. But someone is still uncoordinated.
Automotive enthusiasts can take a pick this latter half of July. Pickup truck fans will argue about who’s better – the current 702-hp 2022 Ram 1500 TRX king or the 700-hp Raptor R that might be marginally better off-road and still way pricier. Crossover and EV aficionados can decide which of the numerous Blazer EV variants is the right mid-size SUV for them. And those with a passion for hot hatchbacks will imaginatively play with an iconic Japanese Hot Hatch.

Meanwhile, Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, is a bit stuck in the near past this summer as he finally seems ready to give us a personal reinterpretation of the first-ever series M3 Touring from BMW. It might feel like ages since the feisty station wagon was introduced, but it has been way less – even the Bavarians just announced the DTM racer-inspired M Performance Parts bundle for the family estate only a couple of days ago.

Perhaps enticed by the perspective of tuning the BMW M3 Touring a little, the pixel master has asked our opinion on the high-performance M GmbH station wagon. And the CGI expert also chose to fiddle with the looks a bit. So, the BMW hauler now sports a tasty, creamy paintjob that is neatly contrasted by some black parts above and below – on the roof and around the aerodynamic kit. Also, the M3 sits closer to the ground than OEM-envisioned, just to look positively cool while riding on a massive black set of Aerodiscs.

As for performance, we can only assume that no modifications have been made under the hood – where the M3 Competition Touring shares the 503-horsepower version of the 3.0-liter S58B30T0 twin-turbo inline-six engine with the M3 Sedan and M4 siblings. Which, anyway, is good enough to reach up to 180 mph (290 kph) with the M driver's package!




