Satin Green 1970 Mercury Cougar Fastback Serves CGI Restomod Dish to Riviera Fans

Traditional Coupe sports cars, along with other segments like sedans or station wagons are slowly (but steadily) losing the battle – just like MPVs did, a while ago – against the great adversity of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
Today, these models are in the heat of the sales battle, and the numbers do not look good, even when speaking of beloved niches like pony/muscle cars. Alas, more than half a century ago, that was not a real problem. Rather, automakers were eager to invent new models to capture even more of the tremendously expanding market share.
The late 1960s and early 1970s brought the golden age of the muscle car and as short-lived as it has been (due to the 1973 oil crisis, first and foremost), this era brought up some marvelous model ideas. For example, Ford’s legendary Mustang pony car had a more luxurious Mercury counterpart, the great-looking Cougar. According to some people, “it was a fantastic looking car,” though not without flaws.
For example, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, thinks one of its problems was that it “never came in fastback form.” So, the pixel master decided to give this CGI idea a second thought and “see how a resto-modded Cougar would look (when) sporting a Mustang fastback roofline, instead of the more formal notchback roof they all came with.”
Since it morphs into something that must withstand both classic and current muscle car judgment, it also packs a brilliant Satin Green paintjob, massive Shelby wheels, as well as a thoroughly lowered suspension setup to go along nicely with the new virtual design that “has a little bit of a chopped-roof look going on.”
But that is not all, as the result is seen by some fans as a great hypothetical response for all the GM fans raving about those fancy Buick Riviera personal luxury car restomod projects!
The late 1960s and early 1970s brought the golden age of the muscle car and as short-lived as it has been (due to the 1973 oil crisis, first and foremost), this era brought up some marvelous model ideas. For example, Ford’s legendary Mustang pony car had a more luxurious Mercury counterpart, the great-looking Cougar. According to some people, “it was a fantastic looking car,” though not without flaws.
For example, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, thinks one of its problems was that it “never came in fastback form.” So, the pixel master decided to give this CGI idea a second thought and “see how a resto-modded Cougar would look (when) sporting a Mustang fastback roofline, instead of the more formal notchback roof they all came with.”
Since it morphs into something that must withstand both classic and current muscle car judgment, it also packs a brilliant Satin Green paintjob, massive Shelby wheels, as well as a thoroughly lowered suspension setup to go along nicely with the new virtual design that “has a little bit of a chopped-roof look going on.”
But that is not all, as the result is seen by some fans as a great hypothetical response for all the GM fans raving about those fancy Buick Riviera personal luxury car restomod projects!