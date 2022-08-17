2023 Dodge Hornet: Shifting Gears From Muscle Cars to Muscle SUVs

Dodge is moving into the compact SUV space with the 2023 Dodge Hornet in GT and R/T trims with the emphasis of on-road performance over off-road prowess. Offered as a plug-in hybrid (RT) and non-hybrid turbocharged 4-cylinder trim (GT), Hornet is based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the little brother to the Italian brand’s Stelvio.
It’s the first compact SUV in Dodge’s lineup since it pulled the plug on the Nitro in 2012, which was a version of the also-discontinued Jeep Liberty.
The top dog in the Hornet lineup is the PHEV R/T, which boasts a total system output of 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque from its 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors. The drivetrain also employs a 6-speed automatic transmission. The R/T is capable of 30 miles of pure electric operation thanks to a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery.
The Hornet R/T features four driving modes, Sport, Hybrid, Electric and E-Save, the latter allowing you to reserve the pure electric mode for later use. There’s also an on-demand PowerShot feature that delivers a burst of 25 horsepower that drops the 0-60 mph (97 kph) time from 7.1 to 6.1 seconds.
The Hornet GT is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine called the Hurricane4. It’s good for 265-plus horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque and delivers output through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Sport mode, which remaps throttle response, tightens the steering and engages the limited slip differential, enables the Hornet GT to sprint to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds. Both the GT and R/T come with standard all-wheel-drive.
In keeping with the emphasis on street performance, the design of the Hornet is a more car-like execution of a crossover rather than the more rugged boxy look that suggests off-road capability. The nose incorporates the mail-slot grille graphic seen on the Charger and Challenger with a raised hood that sports integrated heat extractors.
The profile has flowing lines that incorporate traditional SUV cues like wheel arch and lower body cladding. The rear of the vehicle has a full width LED taillights and an illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo in the center. GT models are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the R/T has 18-inch ones.
A Blacktop package (which Dodge refers in passing as a “murder Hornet treatment”), is a nod to the current trend of offering a version with blacked-out trim. This option incudes 18-inch Abyss black alloy wheels, and gloss black badging, mirror caps and window surrounds. A Track Pack upgrades the wheel and tire package to 20-inches as well as adding suspension and interior tweaks.
The cabin features a cockpit layout with the center stack controls and display screens angled slightly towards the driver. The interior has a premium look with soft touch material on the dash and center console and red contrast stitching flowing throughout the black interior. Depending on trim, the interior is upholstered in leatherette, Alcantara, and leather, including a red full leather option.
Other performance features include a racing-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated buttons to control driving modes and a large push button ignition switch.
The Hornet comes with a standard 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster and a center 10.25-inch touchscreen. Android-based Uconnect 5 infotainment is standard and features Amazon Alexa as an in-vehicle assist. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard.
Among the standard driver and safety assists area automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert and assist and blind spot detection with rear cross path alerts. A Tech Pack offers more advanced assists including intelligent cruise control with a stop-and-go capability, lane control and traffic jam assist that keeps the car centered in the lane, traffic sign recognition and driver attention assist which detects signs of fatigue.
While pricing will be announced later, Dodge says the standard Hornet GT will start at less than $30,000. The vehicle is being built alongside the Tonale at the Stellantis assembly plant near Naples, Italy. Order banks are open for the Hornet GT, which will arrive in dealerships late this year while the plug-in hybrid Hornet R/T models are expected to bow in spring 2023.
